Gold slips as investors’ risk appetite returns

Bengaluru — Gold prices erased early gains to trade lower on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on certain products, helping to soothe the fear of an escalating trade row with the US.

Xi promised to open the country’s economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars. His comments sent US S&P 500 e-mini futures higher by 1.2%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early falls and advanced 0.8%. The dollar was up 0.3% at ¥107.130 after going as high as ¥107.245. The greenback had fallen in the two previous sessions as rhetoric from Chinese and US policy makers had kept markets wary.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,333.90/oz as of 3.21am GMT, after rising to a near one-week high of $1,338.12 earlier in the session.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,337.50/oz.

Meanwhile, the concern over reports of a poison gas attack in Syria offered underlying support to bullion that is often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

"With geopolitical risk in the Middle East bubbling and the never-ending trade war headline risks, gold bid has remained exceptionally firm as the possibility of US military intervention in Syria has increased dramatically after an alleged chemical-weapons attack," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda.

The US planned to call for a UN Security Council vote on Tuesday on a proposal for a new inquiry into responsibility for use of chemical weapons in Syria after reports of a poison gas attack on a rebel-held town, diplomats said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday promised quick, forceful action in response to the suspected attack, appearing to suggest a potential military response.

In other precious metals, silver was steady at $16.45/oz.

Platinum gained 0.3% to $934.55/oz and palladium rose 0.3% to $932/oz.

Reuters