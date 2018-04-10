Bonds steady amid positive outlook despite last week’s outflows

South African government bonds were steady on Tuesday afternoon on a slightly firmer rand, after a recent offshore selling bout affected emerging markets in general.

Earlier, local bonds were following a softer rand amid last week’s foreign outflows from the bond market of R1.5bn.

The rand had lost some momentum, weakening through R12 to the dollar last week, and hit R12.10 on Tuesday.

A double whammy of political news had knocked Russian asset prices, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Over the weekend, the US government announced sanctions against Russian government officials and business magnates, and issued harsher criticism against the Russian government for its support of Syrian President Bashar -alAssad.

This led to an uncertain outlook for emerging markets, but the outlook for the local bond market remains positive, analysts said. The year-to-date inflow amounts to R52.4bn, driven by both equities and bonds.

"The sharp increase in capital flows since the start of the year have been driven by improved confidence levels, support for emerging-market assets and risk assets in general, and attractive real yields within emerging markets and SA in particular," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.085% from 8.075% and the R207 at 6.930% from 6.915%. The rand was at R12.0424 to the dollar from R12.0931.

US bonds trended slightly higher after US producer price (PPI) inflation came in marginally higher than expected. US markets have show little reaction to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s earlier pledge to cut car tariffs in a highly anticipated speech.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.803% from 2.7792%.