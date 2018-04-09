Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Hammerson

09 April 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Hammerson as his stock pick of the day.

The European property company was previously planning a merger with Intu Properties, but it now looks to be a “target” itself.

“If they are to be bought out in a hostile takeover, a premium will be paid and shareholders will benefit.” said Schultz.

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Hammerson, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Hammerson sticks to Intu plan despite hiatus

Hammerson CEO David Atkins says there has been no word from French group Klépierre since their offer was rebuffed
Companies
3 days ago

Atlantic seaboard still fetching top dollar

Cape Town’s housing market has started to slow, but the Atlantic seaboard is still notching up record prices
Investing
11 days ago

PICK of the MONTH: Hammerson Plc

The company also has a strong pipeline of new developments and extensions in various countries
Investing
11 days ago

Hammerson rejects Klépierre’s £4.9bn offer

The shopping mall owner's share price rockets nearly 31% in early trade
Companies
21 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Hammerson

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Hammerson
Markets
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE likely to rise with the east
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes a little higher as ...
Markets
3.
Rand pares losses after disappointing US jobs ...
Markets
4.
JSE firms despite subdued global markets, boosted ...
Markets
5.
Gold is steady as investors watch for next step ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.