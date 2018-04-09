Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Hammerson
09 April 2018 - 08:19
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Hammerson as his stock pick of the day.
The European property company was previously planning a merger with Intu Properties, but it now looks to be a “target” itself.
“If they are to be bought out in a hostile takeover, a premium will be paid and shareholders will benefit.” said Schultz.
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Hammerson, his stock pick of the day
