Rand steady as US-China trade dispute drags on

The rand was in a holding pattern on Monday morning, neither strengthening nor weakening as the trade spat between China and the US continued.

"The constant theme for the past couple of weeks has been ‘trade wars’, and it does not seem that this beast wants to go away," TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said in an e-mailed note.

"With a light data and event calendar this week we expect the rand to be at the mercy of tension between China and the US."

On Friday, US nonfarm payrolls data underwhelmed, hurting the dollar to benefit of other currencies. But even so, moves in the currency markets are uncharacteristically muted.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 103,000 in March against a Trading Economics forecast of 193,000, while the US unemployment rate registered 4.1%.

The average hourly earnings, which is where the market focus was, rose at an annual rate of 2.7% in line with expectations.

At 10.56am, the rand was at R12.0084 to the dollar from R12.0309, R14.7505 to the euro from R14.7958 and at R16.9480 to the pound from R16.9642.

The euro was at $1.2283, from $1.2287 on Thursday.