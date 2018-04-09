Markets

Rand reaches two-month low to the dollar as market eyes US and China

09 April 2018 - 15:55 Karl Gernetzky
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The rand was softer against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, with investors still watching for a possible escalation in tension between the US and China over trade.

Officials from both sides have been quick to point out that threatened tariffs have not yet taken effect and that negotiations continue.

Much focus is on Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will give an address on Tuesday where he is widely expected to address issues of economic reform, and the possibility of a full-scale trade war with the US.

Local factors are taking a back seat to international events, but the prospect of a public-sector wage strike hovers over the market.

The demand for above-inflation increases for public servants posed a risk to both the fiscus and the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy path, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga. A strike would also not bode well for economic growth.

Reports suggest that the parties will have some idea of a settlement either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Also on Tuesday, US inflation numbers for March will be closely watched.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.1012 to the dollar from R12.0309, R14.8972 to the euro from R14.7958 and at R17.114 to the pound from R16.9642.

The rand earlier reached an intraday worst of R12.1575 to the dollar, a level not seen since early February.

The euro was at $1.2313, from $1.2287 on Friday.

