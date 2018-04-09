MARKET WRAP: JSE firms after volatile session, as global markets stage a mild recovery

The JSE closed higher on Monday but lacked a clear direction, with banks gaining and most miners falling, despite a two-month low for the rand against the dollar.

Most indices on the JSE had a mixed performance, with trade slightly subdued and lacking clear direction. Daily volumes were lower than usual, at R16bn, compared with the average of R20bn.

Risk events this week include US inflation data for March on Tuesday, when Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to give an address. Xi’s speech will be widely watched for signs of how China will respond to US demands for changes to their trade relationship.

Conciliatory comments at the weekend from the White House on the trade issue helped lift Asian and US markets on Monday but major European bourses were flat at the JSE’s close.

Markets are also watching for the start of the corporate earnings season in the US, with some major banks expected to report on Friday.

The all share closed 0.38% higher at 56,091.6 points and the top 40 added 0.51%. Food and drug retailers firmed 1.93%, industrials 0.67% and property 0.36%. The platinum index lost 2.27% and the gold index 0.63%.

Global luxury goods company Richemont jumped 2.12% to R110.21.

Assore slumped 6.28% to R267.

Resilient leapt 6.96% to R63.50, Fortress B 8.87% to R15.95, Nepi Rockcastle 3.35% to R136.41 and Greenbay 5.6% to R1.32.

Resilient has been under pressure amid speculation of possible share-price inflation by management, with further details on the timing of an independent review, expected on Tuesday.

Naspers gained 0.77% to R3,009.87, tracking gains in Hong Kong associate Tencent.

Reports have also emerged of a bidding war between Amazon and Walmart for Indian online retailer Flipkart, of which Naspers holds about 16.5%.

EOH jumped 11.26% to R47.94 and has now recovered all the losses that followed the release of its results for the six months to end-January, at the end of March.

At 5.45pm the Dow was up 1.29% to 24,250.73 points; European markets were flat.

Gold was little changed at $1,333.05 an ounce while platinum had gained 1.66% to $933.49. Brent crude was up 2.09% to $68.40 a barrel.

The top 40 Alsi futures index added 0.67% to 49,979 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,533 from Friday’s 14,711.