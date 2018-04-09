MARKET WATCH: Rand slips to two-month low to the dollar

The rand wobbled at lunchtime on Monday, breaking out of its recent narrow trading range. Its overall effect on the JSE was, however, surprisingly limited.

The sudden weakness in the local currency came as world markets grappled with the brewing trade war between the US and China, which has been a recurring theme over the past few weeks.

"The rand’s moves are in concert with broader emerging-market currencies, which are on the defensive due to trade uncertainties," ETM Analytics market analyst Halen Bothma said.

"For now, it’s only talk that is affecting sentiment. A [full blown] trade war, if it does materialise, can affect the flow of goods between the US and China and have a knock-on effect on the rest of the world."

The Russian rouble was nearly 3% weaker to the dollar on Monday, even as international oil prices rebounded 1% to $67.74 a barrel. Russia is a major oil producer, but is outside the Opec cartel.

The rand slipped as much as 1% to lows of R12.1575 to the dollar on Monday, its weakest point since early February. A weaker currency poses a real risk to the inflation outlook, but can be a boon for exporters.

To date, the rand has been relatively resilient to the trade war, encountering only mild and short-lived bouts of weakness.

"There seems to be a broad sell-off in emerging market currencies, and there have apparently been comments this morning from Finance Minister [Nhlanhla] Nene stating that some South African cities are ‘on the brink of collapse’," Kaon Capital CEO Luke Alers said.

Speaking at a Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) forum on Monday, Nene said that some municipalities needed to be pulled back from the brink of financial ruin.

Slow economic growth and years of mismanagement at some state companies and municipalities have weighed on government revenue and stretched the nation’s finances. Delinquent cities owe utility companies such as Eskom billions of rand, worsening their ability to deliver services.

"Obviously the market has taken this very negatively. If this is indeed the case, we could see ratings agencies reassess their outlook on the South African sovereign debt rating," Alers said.

At 1.55pm, the rand was at R12.1080 to the dollar from R12.0309, R14.8721 to the euro from R14.7958 and at R17.0929 to the pound from R16.9642.

The euro was at $1.2283, from $1.2287.

With Bloomberg