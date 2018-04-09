Market data - April 6 2018

Some risk-on sentiment is returning to Asian and European markets, but investors are still closely watching trade negotiations between the US and China
The board’s lack of insight must be a breach of company law, as the legislation states that it is responsible for the financial statements, writes Jannie Rossouw
The finance minister says that some municipalities need to be pulled back from the brink of financial ruin
The party congress debates and resolves that workers can accept lower wages to secure employment and job seekers should get grants
Since taking the top job in July, CEO Johann Claassen has reviewed the company’s operations and balance sheet
Hulisani CEO Marubini Raphulu talks to Business Day TV about the future of renewable energy and how it could create jobs
The member states will examine the revenue-sharing structure amid claims by critics that SA forks out too much
The UAE’s largest and most populous city ramps up spending on expo-related infrastructure and hospitality projects
The son of an Eastern Cape farm worker has been boxing since he was six
Tourism with a light footprint brings São Tomé and Príncipe to the world, writes Stanley Stewart
