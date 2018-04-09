JSE opens firmer as market takes optimistic view on trade spat

The JSE opened higher on Monday on property stocks, as the market shrugged off the concern about an escalating global trade war.

A resurgent Resilient, together with connected stocks in its stable, led property stocks higher while market heavyweight Naspers gained more than 1%. Resilient said shortly before markets closed on Friday that an independent audit of the group’s financials had been completed, and would ultimately be made public.

The Dow Jones closed 2.34% lower at 23,932.76 points on Friday on disappointing jobs data and the raging trade war of words between the US and China.

"Asian markets were mostly stronger this morning as White House officials down played President Donald Trump’s more aggressive stance on trade negotiations," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Trump administration officials on Sunday said that trade penalties were not imminent and there was ample time to work out a deal and step back from a possible trade war, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said "he did not expect there would be a trade war" and that the US’s intention was to "continue to have discussions with China".

The Nikkei 225 added 0.51% and the Hang Seng 1.38%.

At 9.50am the all share was up 0.55% to 56,186 points and the top 40 added 0.59%. The property index rose 1.63%, industrials 0.73%, financials 0.64%, food and drug retailers 0.63%, and general retailers 0.58%. The gold index softened 0.08%.

Among gold stocks, DRD Gold jumped 7.1% to R3.32 and AngloGold Ashanti shed 0.45% to R111.45.

Steinhoff dropped 1.94% to R3.04 as the group faced fresh headwinds from Dutch investors for damages incurred by Steinhoff shareholders.

Resilient rocketed 13.71% to R67.50, Fortress B 10.22% to R16.19, Nepi Rockcastle 3.95% to R137.21 and Greenbay 9.6% to R1.37.

Famous Brands rebounded 3.83% to R114.73.