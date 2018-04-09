JSE likely to rise with the east

Conciliatory talk from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un rallied Asian markets on Monday morning.

Tencent was 1.77% higher at HK$413 in Hong Kong ahead of the JSE’s opening, which augurs well for its 31%-owner Naspers and in turn the local bourse considering Naspers constitutes 23.4% of the top 40 index.

The rand was hovering under R12 to the dollar at 7am, trading at R11.98 to the dollar, R14.70 to the euro and R16.89 per pound.

With no JSE-listed company results or local economics data scheduled for release on Monday, the local bourse is likely to look to global markets for direction.

Mnuchin said in a television interview that he was confident the trade war US President Donald Trump had threatened against China would be resolved through negotiation, sending Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 1.76%.

Besides Mnuchin stressing that none of the tariffs Trump has announced had actually been implemented yet, Asian markets were also heartened by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un saying he was willing to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula with the US.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.6%, Mainland China’s Shanghai composite index was up 0.4% and the Shenzhen composite index was up 0.3%.