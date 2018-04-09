Gold is steady as investors watch for next step in US-China trade spat

Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors awaited fresh developments on the simmering trade spat between the US and China.

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,332.46/oz as of 3.30am GMT. Prices hit a more than two-week low of $1,321.16/oz on Friday before closing 0.5% higher.

US gold futures were unchanged at $1,335.80/oz.

"We’ve had certain comments from the US about trade conflict over the past week and the weekend. The market is being dismissive about those issues until they see any real impact on the ground," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

US President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday that China would take down its trade barriers, expressing optimism despite escalating trade tension between the world’s two largest economies that have roiled global markets in the past week.

Late on Thursday Trump threatened to slap $100bn more in tariffs on Chinese imports, while Beijing said it was fully prepared to respond with a "fierce counter strike".

"We do hold a relatively bullish view in the next two [to] three months and we would certainly expect prices to push above $1,350 in that time frame," said Hynes.

Meanwhile, easing tension between the US and North Korea dampened the appeal of gold, which is often used as a store of value during times of financial or political uncertainty.

North Korea had told the US for the first time that it was prepared to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met President Donald Trump, a US official said on Sunday.

The dollar nursed its losses on Monday, having retreated late last week due to the concern over US-China trade tension and following data that showed the US economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March. However, a pickup in wage gains pointed to a tightening labour market, which should allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further this year.

Higher interest rates discourage the buying of non-interest-paying bullion, which is priced in dollars.

Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long position in Comex gold in the week to April 3 and boosted their net short position in silver to a record, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Spot silver was up 0.3% at $16.39/oz.

Platinum climbed nearly 1% to $921.20/oz, while palladium rose 0.5% to $905.25/oz after dropping to $895.47 on Friday, its lowest since mid-August 2017.

