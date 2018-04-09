Choppy JSE closes higher amid global-trade concerns

The JSE closed higher on Monday in choppy trade, as the market struggled to find direction for much of the day. This amid concern over an escalating global trade war, while US first-quarter earnings season is set to start this week.

The market failed to hold onto strong gains at the opening, as a rally in property stocks lost some momentum. Naspers experienced wild swings of almost R40 on the day.

The chance that trade tension could knock the market was as likely as the chance a strong earnings rebound could power stocks higher, Dow Jones Newswires quoted analysts as saying.

President Donald Trump wrote on twitter that "China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do," and taxes would become reciprocal. He added that a deal would be reached on intellectual property.

Market focus has now shifted to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for Tuesday. The Chinese leader is expected to give further clarity on how China will react to Trump’s previous threats to add a further $100bn in tariffs on Chinese goods.

The US earnings season kicks off this week with big banks — JPMorgan, Citi Group and Wells Fargo — reporting on first-quarter results on Friday. The spotlight will fall particularly on tech companies, which were hammered in March following revelations that Facebook had sold customer data to third parties.

Altogether 26 companies in the tech sector issued positive earning per share guidance, well above the five-year average of 11. With the S&P 500 down 2.6% for the year, there could be many buying opportunities, especially if trade tension abates, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

"The forward 12-month price-earnings ratio, at 16.5, looks much more reasonable compared to a year ago," he said.

Market heavyweight Naspers was likely to get some attention, after ending the first quarter 16.2% lower.

"For some reason South African analysts do not like the current Naspers management team as they feel they get paid far too much for riding on Tencent’s coattails," Vestact analysts said.

"But when you look a little deeper, you will see that management have been very busy with other investments," Vestact said.

According to Vestact, Naspers might sell its interest in Indian group Flipkart, after Amazon and Walmart emerged as possible buyers of the group. "Naspers’s stake in the group is valued at $3.3bn at present," Vestact said.

The all share closed 0.38% higher at 56,091.6 points and the top 40 added 0.51%. Food and drug retailers firmed 1.93%, industrials 0.67% and property 0.36%. The platinum index lost 1.3% and the gold index 0.63%.

Global luxury goods company Richemont jumped 2.12% to R110.21.

Steinhoff tumbled 4.19% to R2.97.

Resilient leapt 6.96% to R63.50, Fortress B 8.87% to R15.95, Nepi Rockcastle 3.35% to R136.41 and Greenbay 5.6% to R1.32.

Naspers gained 0.77% to R3,009.87.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.67% to 49,979 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,533 from Friday’s 14,711.