Bonds slightly weaker as rand loses ground

South African government bonds were weaker on Monday afternoon on a softer rand, as the market traded in tight ranges.

Analysts expect bonds yields to remain in a tight range over the short term.

At 3.01pm, the R186 was bid at 8.085%, from 8.04%, and the R207 at 6.935% from 6.88%. The rand was at R12.0987 to the dollar from R12.0309.

Local bonds have been consolidating at firmer levels over the past few weeks, following a sharp drop in yields on optimism that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration will follow a more growth-orientated economic policy than that of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

The firmer trend has also been supported by an improved outlook on inflation.

Globally, the US Federal Reserve has committed itself to a "gradual" increase in interest rates this year, capping further movements in local bonds for now. A more aggressive stance could see a sell-off in US bonds. The dollar would be expected to strengthen under such a scenario, which could put pressure on the rand.

The dollar lost some ground against the euro on Monday, as the trade war between China and the US intensified last week, but showed some signs of abating on Monday.

"The message from White House officials has been that while President Donald Trump was willing to embark on tariffs, he was open to negotiations in order to avoid this," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The market is now awaiting a speech from Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for Tuesday. Xi is likely to give further guidance as to China’s stance on the escalating trade tension between the two nations.

"Many expect announcements on further opening of the Chinese economy, the question is how far he’ll go and whether it will be enough to satisfy the US administration," Erlam said.

US government bonds strengthened on Friday as a fresh round of tariff threats from the US and China sent investors back to the safety of government debt.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.7902% from 2.7765%, as safe-haven sentiment eased.

German bunds were higher, continuing on a trend ahead of the European Central Bank’s expected further contraction of its ultra-loose monetary policies this year.

The uptrend in German bund yields was likely to resume as the year progresses, Dow Jones Newswires said.

The yield on the 10-year bund was last seen at 0.5005% from 0.4921%.