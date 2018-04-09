Bonds flat on mixed rand, as market continues to eye US-China trade relations

South African government bonds were stable on Monday morning, with the rand hovering at R12/$, with no major catalysts giving global markets direction.

Global equity markets had fallen sharply on Friday on fears of a full-on trade war between the US and China. This has abated somewhat on conciliatory messages from various Chinese and US officials, including Donald Trump’s comments that he "would always be friends" with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

With jittery markets and a lack of major data releases, bonds were expected to continue consolidating and trading in tight ranges, Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Michelle Wohlberg said.

An apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria is also being closely watched, analysts said, as the US considers a possible military reaction.

At 10.20am, the R186 was bid at 8.05%, from 8.04%, and the R207 at 6.89% from 6.88%. The rand was at R12.0312 to the dollar from R12.0309.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.803% from 2.7765%.