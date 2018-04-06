Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock Picks - Remgro & Impala Platinum

06 April 2018 - 16:07 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day, it has certainly been doing well and even within the current political situation it continues its trend.

Discovery and RMI are generally good investments, Remgro is also positioned to rerate quite considerably as well.

Frans de Klerk, Independent Analyst chose Impala Platinum as his stock pick of the day, through his technical analysis he identifies a technical opportunity for a short-term trade and thinks that the rand will be weakening in the near future and Impala Platinum is showing reasonable strength.

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Remgro (REM) R224.00 (+1.79%) as his stock pick of the day and Frans de Klerk, Independent Analyst chose Impala Platinum (IMP) R23.43 (+0.99%)

