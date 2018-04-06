Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick — British American Tobacco

06 April 2018 - 16:36 Business Day TV
People walk past the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS
People walk past the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day. It's on a dividend yield of about 5% compared to a 20% to 25% high, which means it's about 25% cheaper than a few months ago — and we should see more gains inthose stock in the next few months.

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose British American Tobacco R712.69 (+1.18%) as his stock pick of the day

More appetite for risk helps the JSE rebound

Firmer retailer and banking stocks stage a recovery from oversold levels, while Naspers rebounds
Markets
12 hours ago

More South Africans seek credit for big-ticket items

Consumers need to take out much bigger loans for cars and houses as prices rise, says National Credit Regulator
Economy
12 hours ago

Jobs Fund and Sernick link up to support black farmers

About 660 emerging black farmers are set to benefit from a multimillion-rand training initiative in the Free State
Business
12 hours ago

Market data - April 5 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
20 hours ago

BAT still glowing for investors

Cigarette group has produced the goods over the years but there may be bumps ahead, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Investing
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand slips below R12 to the dollar mark
Markets
2.
JSE likely to suffer ‘Trump slump’ on Friday
Markets
3.
More appetite for risk helps the JSE rebound
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE regains lost ground on firmer ...
Markets
5.
JSE opens weaker amid new threats of growing ...
Markets

Related Articles

BAT still glowing for investors
Investing / Investors Monthly

JSE opens weaker amid new threats of growing global trade war
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.