Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick — British American Tobacco
06 April 2018 - 16:36
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day. It's on a dividend yield of about 5% compared to a 20% to 25% high, which means it's about 25% cheaper than a few months ago — and we should see more gains inthose stock in the next few months.
