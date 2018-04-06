Rand pares losses after disappointing US jobs report

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Friday afternoon, but recovered from earlier levels after it emerged US businesses hired fewer new workers in March than expected.

The US non-farms payroll report came in at 103,000 new jobs in March, significantly less than the 193,000 expected in a Trading Economics consensus forecast.

The data, however, continued to show a tight labour market in the US, hinting it was difficult for businesses to find new workers, reported Dow Jones Newswires. US businesses had increased payrolls for 90 straight months, the longest job expansion on record.

The dollar weakened immediately after the release of the report, but soon bounced back to trade flat against the euro on Friday afternoon. The rand gained about 4c after the report was issued.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.0211 to the dollar from R11.9844, R14.7216 to the euro from R14.6688, and at R16.8689 to the pound from R16.7819. The euro was at $1.2246, from $1.224 on Thursday.

The jobs report was the major data release this week, and provides signals to the market on future US monetary policy. It has, however, been overshadowed by concern of the escalating threat of a damaging trade conflict between the US and China.

On Thursday, the White House issued a threat to impose a further $100bn in tariffs against China, which earlier this week said it would reciprocate with $50bn in import tariffs against an earlier US tariff proposal. Officials from both the US and China were quick to point out that no tariffs had come into effect yet, and that negotiations were ongoing.

The new tariff threats had sent the market lower, but not as much as previous announcements, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. Perhaps investors had received some reassurance that those behind the scenes did not have the desire to engage in a trade war as much as Trump does.