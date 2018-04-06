Markets

EQUITIES

More appetite for risk helps the JSE rebound

Firmer retailer and banking stocks stage a recovery from oversold levels, while Naspers rebounds

06 April 2018 - 05:56 Maarten Mittner
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE’s all-share index recovered on Thursday in resurgent risk-on trade, after a negative start to the second quarter in the shortened trading week.

Firmer retailer and banking stocks staged a recovery from oversold levels, while Naspers rebounded after retreating 6% at one stage in the previous session. It closed 2.74% up at R3,037.76, crossing R3,000 for the first time in a week.

Concern about a global trade war had eased amid indications China and the US were committing to a timeline over the next half-year, during which they would seek to negotiate a new trade normal, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The all share closed 2.12% higher at 55,761.20 points

Investment head at Sanlam Private Wealth Alwyn van der Merwe ascribed the soft patch earlier in the week to global index funds selling technology stocks, which were trading at high valuations. It was only a question of time, he said, before the market corrected, as the present relentless bull market was unheard of. But the market upswing was not a bubble, he said. "Valuations are driven by hard cash and companies delivering on earnings forecasts."

The bull market is now in its ninth year. The Dow has closed marginally lower only in one year since 2009, while growing 25.08% in 2017 on President Donald Trump’s stimulatory stance, which included tax cuts. The Dow is down 1.84% so far in 2018. The JSE echoes the Dow’s performance and has recorded marginal declines in two of the past nine years.

Market optimism was high, following the Dow’s strong bounce on Wednesday, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, describing the US market’s performance as impressive.

mittnerm@fm.co.za

The dollar gains and global equity markets jump on trade war ‘relief rally’

Investors expect US and China to negotiate after all, leading the dollar and bond yields to rise, but gold prices to fall slightly
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE regains lost ground on firmer global markets

Bargain hunters return to equity markets in what has been an exceptionally volatile week so far with the Dow rising sharply near the JSE’s close
Markets
11 hours ago

JSE rebounds 2%, with banks and miners leading the gains

World markets advance, drawing support from increased expectation that negotiations between the US and China will nip a damaging trade conflict in ...
Markets
12 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE slips, Naspers weakness persists
Markets
2.
Rand on defensive in early trade as dollar ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and BHP
Markets
4.
Chinese holiday offers Naspers shareholders some ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses late in volatile ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.