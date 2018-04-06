More appetite for risk helps the JSE rebound

The JSE’s all-share index recovered on Thursday in resurgent risk-on trade, after a negative start to the second quarter in the shortened trading week.

Firmer retailer and banking stocks staged a recovery from oversold levels, while Naspers rebounded after retreating 6% at one stage in the previous session. It closed 2.74% up at R3,037.76, crossing R3,000 for the first time in a week.

Concern about a global trade war had eased amid indications China and the US were committing to a timeline over the next half-year, during which they would seek to negotiate a new trade normal, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The all share closed 2.12% higher at 55,761.20 points

Investment head at Sanlam Private Wealth Alwyn van der Merwe ascribed the soft patch earlier in the week to global index funds selling technology stocks, which were trading at high valuations. It was only a question of time, he said, before the market corrected, as the present relentless bull market was unheard of. But the market upswing was not a bubble, he said. "Valuations are driven by hard cash and companies delivering on earnings forecasts."

The bull market is now in its ninth year. The Dow has closed marginally lower only in one year since 2009, while growing 25.08% in 2017 on President Donald Trump’s stimulatory stance, which included tax cuts. The Dow is down 1.84% so far in 2018. The JSE echoes the Dow’s performance and has recorded marginal declines in two of the past nine years.

Market optimism was high, following the Dow’s strong bounce on Wednesday, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, describing the US market’s performance as impressive.

