MARKET WRAP: JSE closes a little higher as property stocks shine

The JSE closed slightly firmer on Friday as property stocks recovered strongly, led by troubled Resilient, while Naspers reversed gains from earlier in the week.

Resilient shareholders are awaiting the results of the independent review of the group’s linked shareholding, with an update expected next week.

Resilient shares rocketed 9.94% to R59.37, Fortress B 5.09% to R14.65, Nepi Rockcastle 9.34% to R131.99 and Greenbay 14.68% to R1.25.

The property index led the overall market, closing 3.06% higher, while the all share gained 0.21% to 55,878.80 points. The gold index rose 2.99%, platinums 2.6% and resources 1.06%. Banks shed 1.28% and industrials 0.3%.

The all share ended the week 0.73% higher, recording its first weekly gain in four weeks.

Harmony Gold jumped 4.88% to R28.80 and Gold Fields 3.65% to R47.13.

FirstRand dropped 2.61% to R65.73.

Mr Price fell 2.11% to R276.53, while Woolworths added 2.37% to R61.74.

Naspers faced renewed headwinds on fears of an escalating global trade war, closing 1.67% lower at R2,987. The Dow was down 1.58% at the JSE’s close, following in the footsteps of weaker European markets.

President Donald Trump threatened a major escalation in trade tension with Beijing, saying he was considering tariffs on an additional $100bn in imports from China. Beijing said it would "resolutely counter-attack", Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The dollar weakened after US jobs data came in weaker than expected. Non-farm payrolls rose 103,000 in March against a Trading Economics forecast of 193,000, while the unemployment rate registered at 4.1%. Expectations were for the unemployment rate to fall to 4%. Jobs grew a much higher 326,000 in February.

The rand was off its weakest levels of the day, but failed to break through R12 to the dollar. Soon after the JSE’s close it was at R12.0631 from Thursday’s R11.9844.

Local bonds were slightly weaker with the R186 bid at 8.05% from 8.025%. The US 10-year was last seen at 2.7783% from 2.8304%.

Theoretically, the non-farm numbers should make the US Federal Reserve more hesitant about adopting a hawkish stance, but the data may also be an indication that, with full employment, inflationary pressure will increase in the coming months, which is likely to support higher interest rates.

The top 40 Alsi futures index lost 0.18% to 49,555 points. It ended the week 0.34% up. The number of contracts traded was 17,411 from Thursday’s 22,017.