JSE likely to suffer ‘Trump slump’ on Friday

The JSE, along with global markets, may suffer a "Trump slump" on Friday as the US president’s tit-for-tat trade war with China enters its third round.

Asian markets were generally subdued on Friday morning as they digested the news that President Donald Trump ordered US trade officials to identify a further $100bn worth of Chinese imports to impose tariffs on.

A White House statement said this was "in light of China’s unfair retaliation" on the tariffs Trump imposed on $50bn worth of imported electronic components. China responded by imposing tariffs aimed at hampering US farmers’ ability to sell their goods in its country.

But the reaction from China to Trump’s latest move is likely to be delayed by the country’s Ching Ming, or "tomb sweeping", festival that started on Thursday.

Mainland China’s stock markets remained closed on Friday. Hong Kong, however, reopened with a 1.26% gain to catch up with the global stock market rally it missed on Thursday.

Naspers’s Chinese associate Tencent was up 2.11% to H$406 ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday.

The rand was back over R12 per dollar on Friday morning, weakening 1.4% from the R11.86 per dollar it traded at on Thursday.

The local currency was trading at R14.69 per euro and R16.80 per pound at 7am.