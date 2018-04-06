Bonds weaken, as rand slips on latest tariff threats from the White House

South African government bonds were slightly weaker on Friday morning, tracking a softer rand, with risk aversion once again gripping global markets.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump threatened an additional $100bn in import tariffs against China, the latest threat from the White House amid ongoing negotiations of the two countries trading relationship.

The White House wants an end to what it maintains is abusive trade practices, such as intellectual property theft. The Chinese threat of retaliation was swift, but officials said the door to further negotiations was still open.

"Friday’s session is expected to be volatile," said FX Pro analysts.

Locally, things are quiet on Thursday, with focus expected to shift to US jobs data in the afternoon, when the US non-farm payrolls report will be released. The jobs numbers, and data on how fast wages are rising, will be closely watched as investors attempt to gauge the pace of monetary policy tightening in the US.

At 10am, the R186 was bid at 8.055%, from 8.025%, and the R207 at 6.90% from 6.86%. The rand was at R12.059 to the dollar from R11.9844. The US 10-year bond was last seen at 2.8231% from 2.8057%.