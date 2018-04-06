Bonds soften as US non-farm payroll data comes in weaker than expected

South African government bonds were weaker on Friday afternoon, after US non-farm payroll data came in much weaker than expected.

US bond yields fell in response, while the dollar gained marginally against the euro. The rand was off its weakest levels of the day as the market digested the US employment numbers.

Non-farm payrolls rose 103,000 in March against a Trading Economics prediction of 193,000, while the unemployment rate came in at 4.1%. Expectations were for the unemployment rate to fall to 4%. Jobs grew a much higher 326,000 in February.

Theoretically, the numbers should make the US Federal Reserve more hesitant about adopting a hawkish stance, but the data may also be an indication that, with full employment, inflationary pressure will increase in the coming months, which is likely to support higher interest rates.

The closely watched average hourly earnings figure rose 0.3%, against estimates of 0.2%. The number equates to an annual 2.7%. "Job figures indicate that unemployment is at the lowest levels in years, with strong positive implications for the US economy," FxPro analysts said.

At 3.01pm, the R186 was bid at 8.070% from 8.025% and the R207 was at 6.905% from 6.86%. The rand was at R12.0216 to the dollar from R11.9844 after weakening to R12.0945 earlier.

Market focus was still predominantly on the escalating trade spat between the US and China. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump threatened an additional $100bn in import tariffs against China amid negotiations by the two countries on their trading relationship.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.802% from 2.8304%.