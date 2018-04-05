WATCH: The ins and outs of investing offshore

The foreign allocation limits for institutional investors increased by 5% across all categories — life insurers, collective investment schemes, investment managers and retirement funds — in the 2018 national budget.

But, with saw the local economy on the upturn, does taking money offshore make the same sense it did before?

Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group’s Titan boutique, spoke to Business Day TV about the spike in offshore investments after the 2018 budget.