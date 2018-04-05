Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and BHP

05 April 2018 - 09:30
Fay Mukaddam Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose BHP as his stock pick of the day, while Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Naspers.

McCurrie said BHP was a medium-term years investment.

He said BHP had “serious positive cash, their balance sheet gearing will be at a very acceptable level in the middle of this year, they are selling their big US assets and have no major capital expenditure plans and one could receive a nice dividend within the next 12 months”.

Khumalo said Naspers’s share price was looking attractive at the moment and management was expected to allocate capital more wisely.

“There are plans to acquire more e-commerce companies,” he said.

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about BHP and Bright Khumalo from Vestact discusses Naspers

