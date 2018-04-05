Rand on defensive in early trade as dollar strengthens

The rand was on the defensive on Thursday morning, courtesy of a strong dollar, which received impetus from what appears be the easing of tension in the US-China trade tariff dispute.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the US," US President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

"Now we have a trade deficit of $500bn a year, with intellectual property theft of another $300bn. We cannot let this continue!"

The yield on benchmark 10-year US treasury note was also higher, boosting the dollar at the expense of the rand ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Market attention will be on salary growth to gauge the trajectory of inflation, which has been the missing piece of the puzzle in world’s largest economy.

Inflation has consistently run below the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target, leaving it with little scope to increase interest rates at the faster rate.

Higher rates are likely to lift the dollar and put other currencies, such as the rand, under pressure. The local currency has rallied a lot in recent months, rendering it vulnerable to consolidation.

At 10am, the rand was at R11.9195 to the dollar from R11.8757, R14.6156 to the euro from R14.5803 and at R16.7578 to the pound from R16.7192.

The euro was at $1.2262, from $1.2278 on Wednesday.