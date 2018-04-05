MARKET WRAP: JSE regains lost ground on firmer global markets

The JSE was firmer on Thursday, as global risk-off sentiment receded amid renewed confidence that a global trade war could be avoided.

Resources pipped banks and retailers at the post, as the rand weakened to just shy of R12 to the dollar.

Threats of new import tariffs this week, from both the US and China, had rattled markets, raising fears of a full-blown trade conflict that could hobble economic growth.

Bargain hunters shrugged off trade concerns, returning to global markets en masse on Thursday, in what has been an exceptionally volatile week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung through a 741-point range on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 logged a move of at least 1% for the eighth time in the past nine sessions, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The JSE was supported by an upbeat opening on the Dow, which had risen 1.21% by the JSE’s close. European markets were also substantially firmer.

The JSE closed 2.12% higher at 55,761.20 points and the top 40 gained 2.18%. Resources rose 2.54%, banks 2.17%, financials 2.11%, property 2.12%, industrials 2.01%, and general retailers 1.87%. The gold index shed 0.68%.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 3.25% to R1,323.61 and British American Tobacco 1.18% to R713.95.

Diversified miner Glencore rose 3.75% to R60.34 and Anglo American 3.08% to R274.71.

Exxaro jumped 6.8% to R112.

PSG gained 4.91% to R220 and Brait 5.61% to R38.04.

Steinhoff recovered 1.66% to R3.07.

The rand was at R11.9756 to the dollar from R11.8757 soon after the JSE’s close. The dollar gained on the euro ahead of the release of US non-farm payroll data for March on Friday, which is expected to exceed the consensus forecast.

The dollar was stronger against most emerging-market currencies, reaching a four-week high to the euro, which the rand usually tracks.

Local bonds were firmer with the R186 bid at 8.03% from 8.06%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8304% from 2.8057%. Some analysts have predicted the US 10-year yield to pick up to 3.2% or even 3.5% as the US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates further. This has not happened, mainly because the Fed is in favour of only gradual increases in response to subdued inflation.

Bond yields usually rise in response to higher inflation.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 2.58% to 49,750 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,017 from Wednesday’s 43,440.