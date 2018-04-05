Market data - April 5 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Rural chiefs, in collusion with the state and private mining companies, wield far too much unwarranted power, writes Sonwabile Mnwana
Manuel rips into the ANC secretary-general during his address at a memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela
Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, says there are many views on the idea of a land tax
The US private equity firm to pay A$1bn as it seeks growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific
Standard Bank economist Thanda Sithole is optimistic due to positive interventions in SOEs, the Cabinet renewal and Moody’s recent rating decision
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says any extension depends on affordability, prices and economics
Lego started reducing its carbon footprint years ago; now, fund manager Kirkbi says renewable energy as an investment area makes more financial sense
The Proteas fast bowler has a lower back stress reaction and needs a full month of no physical activity before starting a rehabilitation programme
Havana Club rum, embargoed in the US, is sold in 120 countries and grew 6% in 2017 — and is not to be confused with the Havana Club produced in Puerto Rico
