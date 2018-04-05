US-CHINA TRADE ROW
JSE slips, Naspers weakness persists
The continuing rout in global technology stocks, driven by mounting concern about a trade war, saw stock prices on the JSE retreat sharply, with internet and entertainment group Naspers leading the drop in intraday trade.
After losing more than 3% at one point, the all share index closed 0.48% lower at 54,602.70 points after a weaker rand boosted rand hedges.
In New York, the Dow opened lower on Wednesday.
SA’s markets were also affected by generally negative sentiment on emerging markets, with the Turkish lira falling sharply.
China announced new tariffs on $50bn of US imports in response to the news of fresh US duties targeting China on Tuesday.
Developments over the past 24 hours had raised the possibility of a worsening in global trade tension. Emerging markets could expect a knock-on effect from the US’s proposed tariffs, said Capital Economics analyst William Jackson.
The sharp fall in Naspers’s share price since the beginning of 2018 is likely to affect domestic investors in certain passive index funds the most.
The share price tumbled another 6% at one point on Wednesday, bringing losses to 21% for 2018, before recovering towards the close, gaining 2.6% to R2,956.84.
Until Wednesday, Naspers had not had a positive close in seven sessions. Naspers has lost about R300bn in market value in 2018. This equates to the combined market value of Shoprite and Nedbank.
Because of Naspers’s huge concentration in the top 40 index, movements in its shares affect the overall performance of index funds that track the blue-chip index.
Naspers accounts for a hefty 19% of the top 40 index, with a market capitalisation R1.2-trillion. Active general investment funds need not hold Naspers.
Analysts generally attributed Wednesday’s sharp fall to weakness in global stocks, but the fact that Naspers lost more than the fall in Chinese internet company Tencent’s stocks in intraday trade pointed to other factors at play, said Sanlam Private Wealth analyst Renier de Bruyn.
"The market may be disappointed by the fact that Naspers will not be selling more Tencent shares over the next three years, which could have aided in unlocking the discount that Naspers is trading relative to Tencent," De Bruyn said.
In March, Naspers sold a 2% stake in Tencent for $2.8bn. It said the proceeds would be spent on its classified advertising, online food delivery and fintech businesses. "These are less profitable at the moment and, although we believe that management is focusing on maximising value for shareholders over the long term, the market does not seem to have the patience to take a long-term view," De Bruyn said.
A sum-of-the-parts valuation of R5,100 for Naspers, much higher than where it was trading now, represented a discount of 45%. "A more acceptable market discount would be about 20%."
Global technology stocks have gyrated wildly over the past two weeks, following the revelation that Facebook had sold customer data to third parties. The market is repricing risk into these stocks.
Old Mutual Investment Group analyst Kyle Wales said the Fang stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google — might appear overvalued but still offered exponential growth opportunities.
"A stock that can grow its earnings north of 20% per annum doubles its earnings in just north of three years, due to the benefit of compounding.
"One that can grow north of 50% — as Facebook did — doubles its earnings in less than 1.5 years, not two," he said.
Please sign in or register to comment.