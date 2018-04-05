JSE slips, Naspers weakness persists

The continuing rout in global technology stocks, driven by mounting concern about a trade war, saw stock prices on the JSE retreat sharply, with internet and entertainment group Naspers leading the drop in intraday trade.

After losing more than 3% at one point, the all share index closed 0.48% lower at 54,602.70 points after a weaker rand boosted rand hedges.

In New York, the Dow opened lower on Wednesday.

SA’s markets were also affected by generally negative sentiment on emerging markets, with the Turkish lira falling sharply.

China announced new tariffs on $50bn of US imports in response to the news of fresh US duties targeting China on Tuesday.

Developments over the past 24 hours had raised the possibility of a worsening in global trade tension. Emerging markets could expect a knock-on effect from the US’s proposed tariffs, said Capital Economics analyst William Jackson.

The sharp fall in Naspers’s share price since the beginning of 2018 is likely to affect domestic investors in certain passive index funds the most.