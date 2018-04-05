JSE rebounds 2%, with banks and miners leading the gains

The JSE closed higher on Thursday, for the first time this week, with only the gold index failing to end the day in positive territory.

The banking and resources indices gained the most, despite the weaker rand. Miners received news late on Wednesday that the High Court had delivered a ruling in favour of the Chamber of Mines, which was seeking to ensure companies would not be penalised for falling below a 26% black ownership level, should it previously have met this requirement.

Major global equity markets rebounded, with a return of risk-on sentiment attributed to expectations the US and China would ultimately compromise on threats on damaging import tariffs.

Some analysts, however, cautioned that despite comments from various US and Chinese officials, the trade talks could be protracted.

US administration officials also did little to suggest that US President Donald Trump would respond to domestic pressure from US lawmakers, business and lobbyists, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Local data was mixed, with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index dropping slightly in March, while Standard Bank’s whole economy purchasing managers index (PMI) for the same month showed a slight improvement in activity.

The all share closed 2.12% higher to 55,761.2 points and the top 40 added 2.18%. Resources gained 2.54%, banks 2.17%, financials 2.11% and industrials 2.01%. Gold miners gave up 0.68%.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 3.25% to R1,323.61 and British American Tobacco 1.18% to R713.95.

Diversified miner Glencore rose 3.75% to R60.34 and Anglo American 3.08% to R274.71.

Exxaro jumped 6.8% to R112.

PSG gained 4.91% to R220 and Brait 5.61% to R38.04.

Trading ex-dividend, Nedbank added 2.6% to R285.

Resilient gained 4.9% to R54 and Fortress B R11.52% to R13.94.

Naspers rose another 2.74% R3,037.76, despite Chinese markets being closed for the day — meaning no shares in Tencent were traded.

Group Five plummeted 20.66% to R5.99, having released a trading statement last week in which it warned about group liquidity, saying it had secured short-term bridge funding of R650m.

Steinhoff International rose 1.66% to R3.07 after indications the group was reconsidering controversial additional payments for independent directors, something to be decided at the company’s AGM on April 20.

At 5.30pm, the Dow was up 1.21% to 24,554.64 points, while in Europe the DAX 30 had gained 2.86%, the CAC 40 2.63% and the FTSE 100 2.18%.

At the same time, platinum was off 0.9% to $909.32 an ounce and gold 0.67% to $1,324.25. Brent crude was flat at $68.14 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 2.58% to 49,750 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,017 from Wednesday’s 43,440.