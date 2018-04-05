JSE opens firmer as risk-on trade returns

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday, as concern about an escalating global trade war receded and technology shares rebounded on the Dow.

General retailers and banks were early-morning gainers after retreating in risk-off trade on Wednesday. Industrials were also higher as Naspers traded above R3,000 for the first time in a week.

US administration officials did little to gloss over the likelihood that the trade spat between the US and China had entered a period of protracted negotiations, and more market turmoil.

"They suggested President Donald Trump was willing to withstand domestic pressures to achieve an improved trading relationship with Beijing," Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At the same time, the US and Mexico are continuing North Atlantic Free Trade agreement (Nafta) negotiations after Trump signed a proclamation to camp US troops on the border as part of his Border Wall Project.

"He is the fourth US president in a row to do this, so there is nothing new there," FxPro analysts said.

The Dow closed 0.96% higher at 24,264.30 points. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.53% as Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

At 9.55am the all share was 1.76% higher at 55,563 points and the top 40 rose 1.83%. General retailers rose 2.33%, banks 2.1%, financials 1.96%, resources 1.92%, and food and drug retailers 1.86%. The gold index shed 1.04%.

Anglo American rose 2.72% to R273.74.

British American Tobacco lifted 0.98% to R712.56.

FirstRand jumped 2.31% to R67.21 and Standard Bank 2.05% to R216.20.

Steinhoff International rose 2.32% to R3.09 amid indications the group was reconsidering controversial additional payments for independent directors set to be considered at the company’s annual general meeting on April 20.

Shoprite gained 2.19% to R249.31.

Growthpoint was up 2.53% to R28.35.

Vodacom added 1.62% to R150.61.

Naspers rose 1.77% to R3,009.26.

Grand Parade Investments lost 2.17% to R2.25 after announcing earlier that CEO Tasneem Karriem had left the company on Monday.