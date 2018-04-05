Gold slips as investors regain their appetite for risk

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Thursday, pulling back from one-week highs reached the session before, as risk appetite recovered after the US expressed willingness to resolve an escalating trade fight with China.

As investors pulled out of gold, Asian equities rebounded from two-month lows with investors hoping a full-blown trade war between the world’s two biggest economies can be averted.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,329.11/oz by 4.09am GMT, after touching a one-week high of $1,348.06 on Wednesday.

US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,332.60/oz.

The US voiced willingness on Wednesday to talk to China after Beijing retaliated against proposed US tariffs on $50bn in Chinese goods by targeting key American imports. Gold’s drop shows traders were "liquidating profits and opportunists taking advantage of the market on a short-term basis", said Joshua Rotbart, managing partner of J Rotbart & Co in Hong Kong.

But Rotbart said that "the more intense the trade war becomes, we will see higher demand for gold".

China is the world’s largest gold consumer.

However, China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, said on Wednesday that the US and China should avoid a trade war, stressing that Beijing’s preference was to resolve the dispute through negotiations. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, was largely steady at 852.03 tonnes on Wednesday from 852.31 tonnes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, spot silver inched down 0.1% to $16.27/oz.

Platinum was off 0.6% at $906.74/oz, after earlier hitting $905.50, its lowest since December 22.

Palladium gained 0.3% to $927/oz after touching $913 on Wednesday, its weakest since early October.

