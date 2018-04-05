Dollar recovery hurts rand as apprehension over a US-China trade conflict abates

The rand was on the back foot on Thursday afternoon, losing the most ground against the dollar, as global equity markets brushed off the latest trade skirmish between the US and China.

Threats of new import tariffs this week, from both the US and China, had rattled markets, raising fears of full-blown trade conflict that could hobble economic growth.

US and Chinese officials, however, are gearing up for negotiations on trade, with analysts saying the market appeared to be viewing the threats as attempts to gain leverage in the talks.

"The bounce on Wednesday was really quite impressive, especially as there was not much of a catalyst for the turnaround given that neither the US or China is backing down on tariffs and negotiations were always going to take place in the background," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. A full-blown trade war remained a possibility.

The dollar was stronger against most emerging-market currencies, reaching a four-week high to the euro, which the rand usually tracks.

The local data calendar is light this week, but earlier the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index declined marginally by 1.3 index points from 98.9 in February to 97.6 in March.

The major economic data release this week is that of US nonfarm payrolls for March, due on Friday. The data will be scrutinised for possible signs of future US monetary policy, with another US jobs report earlier this week having surprised to the upside.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.9285 to the dollar from R11.8757, R14.6131 to the euro from R14.5803 and at R16.7201 to the pound from R16.7192.

The euro was at $1.2251, from $1.2278 on Wednesday.