Chinese holiday offers Naspers shareholders some relief

Hong Kong and other Chinese stock exchanges are closed on Thursday for the country’s "tomb sweeping" public holiday, offering a breather to Naspers shareholders who suffered whiplash on Wednesday.

See-sawing with its Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent as Chinese stocks tried to decipher US President Donald Trump’s trade policies, Naspers swung from a 7% decline on Wednesday morning to close 2.6% higher at R2,956.84.

Ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 1.89% and Sydney’s ASX 200 index rose 0.67% as Trump appeared to be toning down his protectionist rhetoric.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!," Trump tweeted on Wednesday.