Chinese holiday offers Naspers shareholders some relief
Hong Kong and other Chinese stock exchanges are closed on Thursday for the country’s "tomb sweeping" public holiday, offering a breather to Naspers shareholders who suffered whiplash on Wednesday.
See-sawing with its Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent as Chinese stocks tried to decipher US President Donald Trump’s trade policies, Naspers swung from a 7% decline on Wednesday morning to close 2.6% higher at R2,956.84.
Ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 1.89% and Sydney’s ASX 200 index rose 0.67% as Trump appeared to be toning down his protectionist rhetoric.
"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!," Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018
On the Frankfurt stock exchange, which continues trading two hours after the JSE closes, Steinhoff International closed 10.34% lower at €0.21.
This translated to R3.06 at Thursday morning’s exchange rate of R14.59 to the euro, slightly higher than Steinhoff’s R3.01 closing price on the JSE on Wednesday.
The weaker rand may help rally the JSE on Thursday.
The rand was trading at R11.89 to the dollar and R16.73 to the pound at 7am.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s electricity demand data at 1pm. A country’s power consumption tends to be reliable measure of its economic health.
Please sign in or register to comment.