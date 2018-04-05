Bonds stable after overnight losses, as trade war fears recede

South African government bonds were marginally firmer on Thursday morning, after having given up some ground overnight.

The implementation of US import tariffs against China this week, and the announcement of reciprocal tariffs by China, had spooked investors, but analysts said the market was appearing to view the rhetoric as a way to achieve leverage in later negotiations.

Analysts cited previous tough talk from the White House on foreign trade practices that subsequently resulted in more moderate agreements.

Investors seemed to be taking the latest news in their stride, suggesting they might not be as damaging as feared, if implemented at all, said BK Asset Management MD Kathy Lien.

"This suggests that recent measures by the US, which forced the hand of China on Tuesday, are yet another move by the president to pressure China at the negotiating table," said Lien.

Local news is quiet on Thursday, with focus expected to shift to Friday, when the US nonfarm payrolls report will be released.

The jobs numbers, and data on how fast wages are rising, will be closely watched as investors attempt to gauge the pace of monetary policy tightening in the US.

At 10am, the R186 was bid at 8.05%, from 8.06%, and the R207 at 6.855% from 6.860%.

The rand was at R11.9131 to the dollar from R11.8757.