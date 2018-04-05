Bonds firmer as market shrugs off weaker rand and higher US bond yields

South African government bonds were firmer on Thursday afternoon, appearing unfazed by a marginally weaker rand.

The rand lost some ground on a slightly stronger dollar as US bond yields rose, which saw the yield of the 10-year bond climb above 2.80% again.

Local news is quiet on Thursday, with focus expected to shift to Friday, when the US nonfarm payrolls report will be released.

The jobs numbers, and data on how fast wages are rising, will be closely watched as investors attempt to gauge the pace of monetary-policy tightening in the US.

At 3.01pm, the R186 was bid at 8.03%, from 8.06%, and the R207 at 6.855% from 6.860%.

The rand was at R11.9285 to the dollar from R11.8757.

The US 10-year bond was last seen at 2.813% from 2.8057%.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said US 10-year treasury yields were edging lower earlier in the week, with investors potentially looking to longer term bonds as a safe haven play in these markets.

"Naturally, this triggered more concerns about what a flattening of the yield curve means and whether it’s a reflection of increasing recession worries," Erlam said.

Some analysts have predicted the 10-year yield to pick up to 3.2% or even 3.5% as the US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates further. This has not happened, mainly because the Fed is in favour of only gradual increases in response to subdued inflation.

Bond yields usually rise in response to higher inflation.