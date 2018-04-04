WATCH: Stock picks — Intercontinental Hotels and Coreshares S&P 500

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) as his stock pick of the day, while Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations prefers cash but if he were to invest it would choose Coreshares S&P 500 tracker.

Intercontinental Hotels is best known for its Holiday Inn brand, which is where most of the company’s profits are made. The group’s US exposure was comforting for investors as the US was doing well at the moment, said Verster.

He said the company was trading at reasonable value based on all the metrics.

Cruickshanks said Coreshares S&P 500 tracker was the safest bet at the moment.