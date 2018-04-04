Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Intercontinental Hotels and Coreshares S&P 500

04 April 2018 - 08:45 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) as his stock pick of the day, while Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations prefers cash but if he were to invest it would choose Coreshares S&P 500 tracker.

Intercontinental Hotels is best known for its Holiday Inn brand, which is where most of the company’s profits are made. The group’s US exposure was comforting for investors as the US was doing well at the moment, said Verster.

He said the company was trading at reasonable value based on all the metrics.

Cruickshanks said Coreshares S&P 500 tracker was the safest bet at the moment.

Fairtree Capital’s Jean Pierre Verster talks to Business Day TV about Intercontinental Hotels and the IRR’s Ian Cruickshanks talks about Coreshares S&P 500 tracker

STREET DOGS: Long term

Why zero growth or a 30% decline in the S&P over the next 5 years wouldn’t be so bad for true long-term investors
Opinion
4 hours ago

Market conditions test Randgold Resources

The London-listed gold miner faces challenges in African states where it operates — Mali, DRC and Ivory Coast
Companies
4 hours ago

Murray & Roberts lands R3.7bn mine jobs

The new awards raise the value of the group’s underground mining order book by about 50%
Companies
4 hours ago

LETTER: Facebook is not ’free’

Mark Zuckerberg is laughing all the way to the bank
Opinion
4 hours ago

Oil edges up as improved equities support crude prices

Russia is looking at a joint organisation for co-operation with Opec as the market awaits US production data for a fresher cue
Markets
15 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The best — and worst — places for investors to ...
Markets
2.
Flat Asian markets offer little direction for JSE ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week lower amid trade-war ...
Markets
4.
STOCKWATCH: Construction stocks battle to find ...
Markets
5.
Asian equities falter as fear of trade war ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.