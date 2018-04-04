WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose AECI as his stock pick of the day.

He said AECI had focused on the manufacturing and mining sector and produced fairly strong results. The company had also made a couple of bold acquisitions towards the end of 2017, such as Much Asphalt for R2.3bn.

“AECI looks like they are getting their house in order and are taking advantage of some market growth and it looks like they have potential for medium returns in the near future,” said Williams.