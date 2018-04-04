Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

04 April 2018 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose AECI as his stock pick of the day.

He said AECI had focused on the manufacturing and mining sector and produced fairly strong results. The company had also made a couple of bold acquisitions towards the end of 2017, such as Much Asphalt for R2.3bn.

“AECI looks like they are getting their house in order and are taking advantage of some market growth and it looks like they have potential for medium returns in the near future,” said Williams.

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about AECI, his stock pick of the day

CHRIS GILMOUR: New-look AECI still offers investors bang for their buck

The company has undergone a profound metamorphosis and today enjoys a wide institutional shareholding
Opinion
7 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old-style firms with a finger in every pie are a thing of the past

Investors no longer tolerate unfocused, sprawling conglomerates headed by founding figures
Opinion
19 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE higher, led by banks, as market welcomes Cabinet shake-up

‘While a number of appointments to key positions should assist in improving certainty for investors, a rationalisation of the executive to ...
Markets
1 month ago

JSE higher following mixed response to Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle

Weaker rand fails to boost rand hedges as the local currency falls on the prospect of interest rates in the US rising a number of times this year
Markets
1 month ago

Muted opening on JSE after rand shows little reaction to Ramaphosa’s reshuffle

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts say Cyril Ramaphosa getting rid ‘of many Zuma-ites, but several remain in a still extremely ...
Markets
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The best — and worst — places for investors to ...
Markets
2.
Flat Asian markets offer little direction for JSE ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week lower amid trade-war ...
Markets
4.
STOCKWATCH: Construction stocks battle to find ...
Markets
5.
Asian equities falter as fear of trade war ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.