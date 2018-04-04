SA bonds lose steam as global risk aversion takes hold

South African government bonds lost further ground on Wednesday afternoon, as global risk aversion battered emerging markets.

The trade war between the US and China rattled markets, with the rand weakening towards the symbolic R12/$ handle.

A weaker rand stokes inflation, which detracts from the attractiveness of local bonds.

The local fixed-income market has lost a bit of momentum since last week when the yield on the R186 bond hit its lowest level since early 2015. The gains came after the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate to 6.5%.

"While there may be disapproval of the US’s unilateral actions, which could violate WTO [World Trade Organisation] rules, there also seems to be wide criticism of China's trade practices," Brown Brothers Harriman analysts said in an e-mailed note.

They said US leadership had a chance to present a united front, but failed to do so. "It is a lost opportunity ... Turning the challenge of integrating China into the world economy into a bilateral affair seems to be the least friendly [action] for the investment climate."

At 3.39pm, the R186 was bid at 8.07%, from 8.01%, and the R207 at 6.88% from 6.805%. The rand was at R11.8912 to the dollar from R11.8214.