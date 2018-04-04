Rand slips through R11.90/$ as US-China stand-off spooks investors

The rand was weaker against hard currencies on Wednesday afternoon, with global sentiment firmly risk-off after the import-tariff war between the US and China escalated.

Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration unveiled a $50bn list of Chinese goods that it intends to subject to a tariff of 25%, with China immediately responding, targeting major imports including soybeans and aircraft.

Reports suggest efforts were already underway for negotiations between the countries to resume.

"Ultimately, the response we’re seeing in the markets suggests investors are not on board with the actions being taken by both countries and see them as a real threat to what has been a good period of global growth," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The major data release this week remains US nonfarm payrolls on Friday, with the ADP employment report - often seen as an indicator for nonfarms - earlier surprising to the upside. According to the report, the US added 241,000 jobs in March, beating a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 208,000.

The rand’s losses on Wednesday exceeded those of its emerging-market peers, with the greenback firming about 0.5% against a basket of currencies.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.9156 to the dollar from R11.8214, R14.6525 to the euro from R14.5032 and at R16.7603 to the pound from R16.6212.

The euro was at $1.2296, from $1.2269 on Tuesday.