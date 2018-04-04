Markets

Rand slips through R11.90/$ as US-China stand-off spooks investors

04 April 2018 - 16:10 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
The rand was weaker against hard currencies on Wednesday afternoon, with global sentiment firmly risk-off after the import-tariff war between the US and China escalated.

Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration unveiled a $50bn list of Chinese goods that it intends to subject to a tariff of 25%, with China immediately responding, targeting major imports including soybeans and aircraft.

Reports suggest efforts were already underway for negotiations between the countries to resume.

"Ultimately, the response we’re seeing in the markets suggests investors are not on board with the actions being taken by both countries and see them as a real threat to what has been a good period of global growth," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The major data release this week remains US nonfarm payrolls on Friday, with the ADP employment report - often seen as an indicator for nonfarms - earlier surprising to the upside. According to the report, the US added 241,000 jobs in March, beating a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 208,000.

The rand’s losses on Wednesday exceeded those of its emerging-market peers, with the greenback firming about 0.5% against a basket of currencies.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.9156 to the dollar from R11.8214, R14.6525 to the euro from R14.5032 and at R16.7603 to the pound from R16.6212.

The euro was at $1.2296, from $1.2269 on Tuesday.

Gold rises as the dollar dips and US-China tariff war escalates

US slaps tariffs on $50bn worth of China imports and Beijing retaliates in kind; palladium hits a near six-month low
Markets
5 hours ago

Rand slips slightly as trade war rumbles on

The local currency was a little weaker on Wednesday morning as markets seemed to take the brewing trade war between the US and China in their stride
Markets
8 hours ago

China reveals counter-measures for Trump's tariffs — and they're big

The US Trade Representative says its list aims to deliver maximum pain to China while sparing US consumers as much as possible
World
9 hours ago

Global stocks higher on corporate earnings outlook and improved dollar

Wall Street gains as tech stocks recover, and the dollar gains as concern eases over a China-US trade stand-off
Markets
1 day ago

