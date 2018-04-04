Rand slips slightly as trade war rumbles on

The rand was slightly weaker on Wednesday morning, with markets seemingly taking the twists and turns in the brewing US-China trade war in their stride.

A week ago, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago underscored the extent to which the trade war could hurt global growth outlook when he announced a 25 basis point cut in interest rates.

US President Donald Trump has ruffled a few feathers in a quest to fulfil his "America First" promises.

Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration unveiled a list of China’s goods that it intends to subject to a tariff of 25%. China is, meanwhile, not taking the threat lying down, vowing to retaliate in kind if the US succeeds in its efforts.

But the rand and other currency pairs showed little reaction to global trade developments.

The local currency bounced around the R11.85/$ handle, struggling to find a clear direction.

Nedbank analysts said in an e-mailed a note that the recent cut in rates might slow down the pace at which the rand appreciates in the near term due to lower real yields.

The rand gained 4.5% to the dollar in the first quarter, adding to an 8.6% gain in the December quarter, which was its best since 2010, according to Iress data.

A stronger rand helps to keep inflation in check, although it tends to hurt exporters.

At 9.59am, the rand was at R11.8696 to the dollar from R11.8214, R14.5926 to the euro from R14.5032 and at R16.7177 to the pound from R16.6212

The euro was at $1.2295, from $1.2269 on Tuesday.