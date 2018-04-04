Markets

Oil drops to two-week low on China’s US tariff threats

04 April 2018 - 18:15 Stephanie Kelly
OIL?S NOT WELL: A worker checks the valves at Al-Sheiba oil refinery in the Iraq city of Basra. Picture: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI
OIL?S NOT WELL: A worker checks the valves at Al-Sheiba oil refinery in the Iraq city of Basra. Picture: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

New York — Oil dropped to a two-week low on Wednesday after China proposed a broad range of tariffs that fed fears of a burgeoning trade war with the US, but crude bounced off session lows when US data showed a weekly decline in crude stocks, instead of the increase analysts had expected.

China, the world’s largest importer of raw materials, hit back at the Trump administration’s plan to levy tariffs on $50bn of its goods, proposing duties on a broad range of US imports including soybeans, planes, cars, whiskey and chemicals.

Brent crude futures fell 47c to $67.65 a barrel, a 0.7% loss, 2.58pm GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 47c to $63.04 a barrel, a 0.7% loss. Both benchmarks slid to two-week lows after the China tariff proposal, with Brent hitting $66.69 and US crude slumping as low as $62.06.

Prices pared losses after US crude inventories fell by 4.6-million barrels in the last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Analysts had expected an increase of 246,000 barrels.

Said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital in New York, "The report was mostly supportive with strong demand for crude oil from the 93% refinery utilisation rate and the high level of crude oil exports of more than 2-million barrels per day."

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The best — and worst — places for investors to ...
Markets
2.
JSE opens weaker on retailers, amid marginal ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WATCH: JSE buckles under trade-war pressure
Markets
4.
Flat Asian markets offer little direction for JSE ...
Markets
5.
STOCKWATCH: Construction stocks battle to find ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.