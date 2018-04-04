Oil drops to two-week low on China’s US tariff threats

New York — Oil dropped to a two-week low on Wednesday after China proposed a broad range of tariffs that fed fears of a burgeoning trade war with the US, but crude bounced off session lows when US data showed a weekly decline in crude stocks, instead of the increase analysts had expected.

China, the world’s largest importer of raw materials, hit back at the Trump administration’s plan to levy tariffs on $50bn of its goods, proposing duties on a broad range of US imports including soybeans, planes, cars, whiskey and chemicals.

Brent crude futures fell 47c to $67.65 a barrel, a 0.7% loss, 2.58pm GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 47c to $63.04 a barrel, a 0.7% loss. Both benchmarks slid to two-week lows after the China tariff proposal, with Brent hitting $66.69 and US crude slumping as low as $62.06.

Prices pared losses after US crude inventories fell by 4.6-million barrels in the last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Analysts had expected an increase of 246,000 barrels.

Said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital in New York, "The report was mostly supportive with strong demand for crude oil from the 93% refinery utilisation rate and the high level of crude oil exports of more than 2-million barrels per day."

Reuters