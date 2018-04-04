MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses late in volatile trade as rand hedges recover

The JSE ended a choppy trading day on Wednesday a little lower, as a comeback in rand hedges and Naspers provided support towards the close.

Steinhoff was a major casualty on the day, pulling general retailers down. It closed 9.85% lower at R3.02 amid reports its European property portfolio might be worth only half of the €2.2bn at which it was previously valued by the group.

After trading 3% lower at one point, the all share made a remarkable comeback amid a weaker Dow opening and softer European markets.

Naspers led the losses in volume terms for most of the day, before reversing those amid indications that China and the US may work out a compromise in trade talks, and so prevent a global trade war. The possibility of a global trade war has kept Chinese markets on tenterhooks. Chinese internet group Tencent lost 2% in the morning, driving Naspers sharply lower. Naspers owns 31.2% of Tencent.

A weaker rand supported rand hedges, but miners remained under pressure on a drop in commodity prices.

The all share lost 0.48% to 54,602.7 points and the top 40 0.27%. General retailers fell 2.66%, financials 1.61%, banks 1.35%, and food and drug retailers 1.34%. Industrials added 0.5%.

Naspers rose 2.6% to R2,956.84 and British American Tobacco 3.16% to R705.62.

Nedbank, trading ex-dividend, shed 2.53% to R277.79.

After weakening to R11.9411 to the dollar during the day, the rand recovered some lost ground, to trade at R11.8977 towards the end of the day, on a firmer euro.

Employment in the US private sector increased more than expected in March, according to ADP data, but failed to move the dollar. The euro was at $1.2299 from $1.2269 soon after the JSE’s close.

Nedbank analysts said in an e-mailed note that the recent cut in interest rates might slow down the pace at which the rand appreciates in the near term due to lower real yields. The rand gained 4.5% to the dollar in the first quarter, adding to an 8.6% gain in the December quarter, its best since 2010.

Local bonds were weaker, with the R186 bid at 8.065% from 8.010%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.781% from 2.7792%.

The top 40 Alsi futures index lost 0.13% to 48,630 points. The number of contracts traded was 43,440 from Tuesday’s 25,386.