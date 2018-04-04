MARKET WATCH: JSE buckles under trade-war pressure

The JSE buckled under the weight of international pressure on Wednesday, after China swiftly responded to US’s threat to impose trade tariffs on its goods, setting the scene for what could be a bruising trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The all share fell as much as 3% to trade at its lowest point since July last year, as investors dumped stocks indiscriminately across most sectors.

Gold miners fared better than most on the day, however, thanks to a relatively higher gold price and a weaker rand.

Spot gold was up nearly 1% to $1,344.26 an ounce, thanks to its safe-haven characteristics.

US President Donald Trump has ruffled a few feathers in his quest to fulfil his "America First" promises, but his stance risks jeopardising the global economy, that has been growing in a fairly synchronised fashion.

Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration unveiled a list of Chinese goods which it intends to subject to a 25% tariff increase. China has, meanwhile, has retaliated, with similar measures.

"This latest round of tariff threats has unsettled global markets, with the JSE not being spared. A key question being asked in this turmoil is how this might affect US Fed policy, and markets accordingly," said Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group.

Previously, the Fed has held back on raising interest rates due to increased volatility in global markets.

At 2.44pm the all share was down 1.95% to 53,794.1 points. Banks were hardest hit with the index having given up 2.85%, followed by a 2.58% drop in financials.