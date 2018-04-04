Market data - April 4 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
SA is the most unequal country yet again — but this time its about skills (or lack thereof)
A declaratory order about the BEE aspect of the charter’s current iteration has been approved
Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, says there are many views on the idea of a land tax
According to sources, this and other projects are to help the company differentiate its most important product in an increasingly cluttered sector
The cost of a weekly habit of cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana, amphetamines, cocaine and opioids costs a lot less in SA than in Australia
Competition Tribunal says it was lenient with Motseng Trading because it was a small company without manufacturing capability
The facility will enhance the current, inadequate infrastructure for liquefied-petroleum gas and increase the use of cooking gas, which is more convenient for city dwellers
Despite winning 13 of their 19 derby matches, the Lions have lost three of their last four matches, winning only against the lowly Sunwolves
Consumers want flavours and lower alcohol levels, but the Scotch Whisky Association is having none of it
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference shares
Sanlam Stratus funds
Selected global stocks
Unit trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.