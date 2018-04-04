JSE opens weaker on retailers, amid marginal pickup in platinums

The JSE opened weaker on Wednesday, as a recovery in tech stocks on the Dow failed to support Naspers, while Steinhoff tumbled on renewed solvency concerns.

This followed reports that Steinhoff’s European property portfolio might be worth only half the €2.2bn it was previously valued by the group.

Naspers continued the slide that has been evident since the beginning of March, as the market giant slipped 2.5% on concern about the direction the company has taken with its decision to sell 2% of its stake in Chinese internet company Tencent.

Tencent was down 2.05% in Hong Kong trade. China Mobile dropped 1.2%.

The Dow closed 1.65% higher at 24,033.36 points.

"Technology shares posted a recovery in New York after the Trump presidency said that it was not going after Amazon," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

But it was a choppy session for US markets, with the market supported only by bargain hunters, who spotted opportunities after the Dow’s sharp fall on Monday. Gains were led by the energy sector, followed by consumer stocks and industrials.

Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday, with the focus on defensive stocks. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.13% and the Hang Seng lost 1.51%.

At 9.49am the all share was 1.4% lower at 54,097.60 points and the top 40 lost 1.66%. General retailers lost 3.4%, industrials 1.71% and banks 1.63%. The platinum index added 0.13%.

Naspers led the losses in volume terms, trading 3.83% lower at R2,771.63 as the market giant approached the 20%-loss level for the year so far.

Steinhoff plummeted 6.27% to R3.14. Its present market cap amounts to R13bn, while debt levels sit at about R150bn.

Among the rand hedges British American Tobacco rose 1.43% to R693.77 as the rand weakened to just below R11.89 to the dollar.

Gold Fields gained 0.94% to R46.14 following its intention to buy an interest in a Ghanaian mine.

Among banks, FirstRand lost 1.57% to R65.27 and Standard Bank 1.33% to R211.94.

Shoprite slipped 1.63% to R246.32.

Nepi Rockcastle lost 2.36% to R112.74.