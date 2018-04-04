JSE lower after tariff spat between China and US hits international sentiment

The JSE weakened on Wednesday in firmly risk-off trade as global markets reacted to the latest developments on trade between the US and China.

The US publication of a list of thousands of Chinese goods that may be subject to new import tariffs prompted an immediate response from China, which has now targeted key imports including soybeans and aircraft.

The rand weakened, with the JSE posting broad-based losses. Many JSE stocks had been sold down quite heavily to technical levels -their 200-day moving average -which was likely due to ongoing concern over trade conflict, Vasilis Girasis‚ a trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

The effect of the tariffs would be significant on emerging-market economies, said Capital Economics analysts. SA would be among the hardest hit, due to its supply of industrial or base metals.

Market heavyweight Naspers reversed losses in late trade, despite a fall earlier by Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent. Tencent’s share price has been hit recently by cooling investor interest in tech stocks. Naspers settled 2.6% higher at R2,956.84.

Shareholders of Steinhoff International were on the receiving end of more bad news.

The all share lost 0.48% to 54,602.7 points and the top 40 0.27%. General retailers fell 2.66%, financials 1.61%, banks 1.35% and food and drug retailers 1.34%. Industrials added 0.5%.

Assore slumped 8.51% to R269.54 and African Rainbow Minerals 4.23% to R92.62.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco gained 3.16% to R705.62.

In ex-dividend trade, Nedbank gave up 2.53% to R277.79.

Also trading ex-dividend, Sanlam lost 5.96% to R77.69.

TFG slipped 4.24% to R210.25 and Mr Price 3.92% to R273.87.

Grand Parade Investments lost 1.29% to R2.30 after announcing earlier that CEO Tasneem Karriem had left the company on Monday.

Steinhoff International plummeted 9.85% to R3.02, after the company said late on Tuesday that an evaluator had halved the estimated value of its properties in one of its portfolios.

At 5.30pm, the Dow had fallen 0.95% to 23,804.76 points, while in Europe, the DAX 30 had lost 0.64%, the CAC 40 0.43% and the FTSE 100 0.14%.

At the same time platinum had lost 0.96% to $915.45 an ounce while gold had added 0.21% to $1,335.53. Brent crude was 0.71% lower at $67.65 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.13% to 48,630 points. The number of contracts traded was 43,440 from Tuesday’s 25,386.