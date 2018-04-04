Global stocks and the dollar slide as China calls US’s bluff on tariffs

New York — The dollar weakened and global stock markets fell on Wednesday after China retaliated in an escalating trade war with the US, unnerving investors who were reluctant to take positions in anything but the safest of assets.

Oil dropped to a two-week low as the speed with which Beijing responded — 11 hours — to US measures raised the prospect of a quickly spiraling trade war that could hurt the global economy and dent crude demand.

Gold hit a one-week high as the dollar dipped against the yen and Swiss franc, while prices of US treasury securities and German bunds gained on safe-haven buying.

Boeing and Caterpillar led a slide in big US manufacturers and tech companies that bore the brunt of the deepening US-China trade war, while Germany’s exporter-heavy DAX 30 index fell more than its large European counterparts. But stocks on Wall Street and in Europe pulled back from more than 1% declines, paring a chunk of their losses with the FTSE 100 in London closing higher.

Shares of Boeing, the single largest US exporter to China, tumbled 2.6%. Caterpillar fell 1.67%.

"The market is over-reacting to this trade news," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "These tariffs won’t be implemented for a little while. It gives both sides time to negotiate, which I think is the strategy for both the US and China."

China’s retaliation came after trading hours for Japan’s Nikkei, which added 0.2% in thin volume, while Chinese blue chips ended down 0.2%.

MSCI’s all-country world index of stock performance in 47 countries shed 0.45%, cutting about half earlier losses. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares lost 0.43%. The FTSE index closed up 0.05%, while the DAX 30 closed down 0.39% and France’s CAC 40 index fell 0.18%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.05 points, or 0.6%, to 23,888.31. The S&P 500 lost 8.86 points, or 0.34%, to 2,605.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.37 points, or 0.09%, to 6,934.92.

China and the US are likely to hold prolonged negotiations on trade and lead investors to recognise equity fundamentals remain strong as the results of first-quarter corporate earnings will show in coming weeks, Arone said. "My view is this is more trade poker than it is trade policy."

The dollar index fell 0.15%, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.2293. The Japanese yen firmed 0.05% against the greenback at ¥106.58 to the dollar.

Crude bounced off session lows after US data showed a weekly decline in crude stocks, instead of the increase analysts had expected. US crude was down 42c to $63.09 per barrel and Brent slid 41c to $67.71.

Borrowing costs nudged lower in Europe even as the first March reading on eurozone inflation, important data for markets as the European Central Bank (ECB) looks to wind down its massive monetary stimulus, came in firm at 1.4%. Benchmark 10-year notes last were little changed in price to yield 2.7826%. Germany’s 10-year bund rose in price to yield 0.499%. US gold futures rose 0.13% at $1,339.10 an ounce.

Reuters