Flat Asian markets offer little direction for JSE — but Tencent could be a drag

Asian markets were generally flat on Wednesday morning, giving little clue as to whether the JSE’s all share index will rebound from Tuesday’s 1.1% drop.

A bad augur was that Naspers’s Chinese associate, Tencent, was down 0.68% at H$406.60 in Hong Kong ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Naspers, whose weighting in the top 40 index was raised to 23.37% for the second quarter of 2018 from 22.58% in the first, closed at R2,882 on Tuesday — down 15% from R3,401.80 at the end of 2017.

This has contributed to the top 40 index losing 8.3% in the year to date.

Another bad augur was that BHP Billiton had fallen 0.23% to A$28.64 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening.

BHP, which accounts for 8% of the top 40, closed 1.1% lower at R233.09 on Tuesday, taking its slide for the year to date to nearly 10%.

The rand was little changed at R11.82 to the dollar, R14.51 to the euro and R16.65 to the pound at 7am.

This week marks a lull in the JSE’s results schedule, with nothing in the investor calendar until Group Five’s results on April 12.

There is also no local economic data scheduled for release on Wednesday.