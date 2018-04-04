Bonds track weaker rand as trade tension resurfaces

South African government bond prices fell on Wednesday morning, in line with a slightly weaker rand, as investor sentiment soured over threats from the White House of a new round of tariffs against China.

The Trump administration had issued the most powerful challenge to China’s economic practices in decades, outlining a list of goods that would be hit with tariffs unless China made major trade and investment concessions, reported Dow Jones newswires.

The list of possible goods that will be targeted range from semiconductors and chemicals, to dishwashers and other consumer goods.

Asian markets were weaker, with most emerging-market currencies under pressure.

Bonds might have softened a little after Tuesday’s government bond auction, where demand was weak, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts. Although this could have shifted sentiment, the decreased bidding was unlikely to represent a longer-term trend.

In the absence of major data releases, focus is expected to remain on Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report. Ahead of this, the US ADP employment report is expected at 2.15pm local time on Wednesday.

The US economy is expected to have added 208,000 jobs in March, according to a Trading Economics consensus forecast.

At 10am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.07% from 8.01% and the R207 at 6.855% from 6.805%.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7564% from 2.7637%.