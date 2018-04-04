Asian equities falter as fear of trade war outweighs Wall Street’s bounce
Sydney — Asian share markets faltered on Wednesday as simmering fear of a Sino-US trade war overshadowed a bounce on Wall Street and left investors reluctant to take positions in anything.
Safe-haven bonds, gold and the yen had run into selling as Wall Street benefited from bets that US President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on Amazon would not translate to actual policy.
Yet concern about trade was not far away. Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced 25% tariffs on $50bn of annual imports from China, covering about 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products.
China’s commerce ministry immediately warned it was preparing countermeasures of equal intensity.
"The largest concern remains whether this trade tension could further escalate, but history suggests negotiation is likely to follow," said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia Pacific at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"That would provide some much-needed short-term relief to investors and allow them to focus back on economic and corporate fundamentals, which are still in decent shape."
For now, caution is the watchword and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was wavering either side of flat.
Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1% in thin volumes, while South Korea eased 0.2%. EMini futures for the S&P 500 also dipped 0.2%.
Wall Street rallied on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season and the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 1.65% higher, the S&P 500 gained 1.26% and the Nasdaq composite index added 1.04%.
Amazon.com shares bounced 1.5% on reports that the White House would not take action even as Trump continued his attacks on the online retailer.
Factories fade
The swing in risk sentiment sucked some strength out of bonds, with yields on US 10-year Treasury debt up five basis points overnight to 2.78%.
The yen also edged back, with the dollar rising to ¥106.50 from a low of ¥105.70 on Tuesday. The euro hovered at $1.2275, after easing from a top of $1.2335 overnight, while the dollar index was a fraction lower at 90.109.
The Canadian dollar held firm after hitting a nearly five-week high as investors grew more optimistic about the prospect of a North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) deal.
Investors also seemed to be keeping their nerve on the global economic outlook after a host of manufacturing purchasing managers indices (PMIs) showed some slowing, but from lofty levels in many regions.
"If global PMIs slow and avoid overheating concerns, that is good for risk appetite. If they slow for ‘the wrong reasons’, like trade protectionism, that is much more worrying," Deutsche Bank global strategist Alan Ruskin said.
"The March data is at the most a very early warning shot for policy makers not to get too complacent on global growth resilience," he said.
Trade wars are a particular concern for developing Asia, where South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Indonesia and India reported a slowing in factory activity.
In commodity markets, gold steadied near $1,332.90 an ounce, having lost 0.6% overnight.
Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude futures off 13c at $67.99 a barrel, while US crude fell 11c to $63.40 a barrel.
